PM Narendra Modi celebrates Deepotsav in Ayodhya on eve of Diwali
Updated: October 23, 2022 8:12:02 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at 4:30 pm on the eve of Diwali. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (@PMOIndia/ Twitter)
Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. (BJP/ Twitter screen grab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the artists who performed the Ramlila during the celebrations.
(PTI Photo)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
Addressing the Ramlila show, Modi said, “Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn away from duty. It is the duty of all of us Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Rama.” (BJP/ Twitter screen grab)
PM inaugurated the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya. (Twitter/PMO India)
PM Modi also participated in the sixth Sandhya Aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram. This is his first time participating in the celebrations. (BJP/Twitter screen grab)
As part of Deepotsav celebrations, over 15 lakh earthen lamps have been lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram Ki Paidi. PM Modi said, “Deepawali lamps are the living energy of India's ideals, values and philosophy.” (BJP/ Twitter screen grab)
The celebration also included five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states. (YogiAdityanath/ Twitter screen grab)
Residents of Ayodhya welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Diwali. (BJP/ Twitter screen grab)