PM Modi visits L&T’s Hazira facility in Gujarat’s Surat, reviews its projects
PM Modi visited the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, L&T's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and was shown around the facility by the company officials
June 5, 2026 19:32 IST
June 5, 2026 19:32 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Larsen & Toubro's Hazira facility in Gujarat's Surat on Friday and reviewed the ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He visited the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, L&T's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and was shown around the facility by the company officials (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He was briefed on the 'Zorawar' tanks and other defence equipment manufactured at the facility (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and L&T Defence have developed the air-transportable 25-tonne tank designed for rapid deployment largely along the frontier with China (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The PM began his day-long visit to Gujarat and Daman where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Projects worth over ₹18,000 crore across the road, power and industrial sectors are set to be inaugurated in Surat (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He will also launch development projects worth around Rs 2,970 crore in Daman (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The projects which will be inaugurated, include a 200-bed ESIC Hospital in Surat and a new terminal building of NAMO Airport in Daman (Source: Photo by PTI)