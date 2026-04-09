PM Modi slams Trinamool Congress at Haldia rally, calls Bengal govt ‘nirmam’
Addressing a rally in Haldia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the country was progressing, the Trinamool Congress government was holding West Bengal back
April 9, 2026 16:41 IST
April 9, 2026 16:41 IST
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Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, calling it a “nirmam sarkaar (cruel government)” and stating that a “storm of poribortan (change)” was sweeping the state ahead of polls
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PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the state after the election dates were announced, made these remarks while addressing a rally in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district
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Referring to past elections, Modi said that five years ago Nandigram had shown the path of change when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
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He said that the same change would be seen in Bhabanipur, the constituency where Banerjee and Adhikari are contesting, as well as across West Bengal
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Modi described the election as a decisive moment for restoring the pride of Bengal and said removing the “nirmam” government is essential for building a Viksit Bengal
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Highlighting development concerns, Modi said that while India was progressing rapidly, the TMC government is pushing West Bengal backward, citing the decline of industrial activity in Haldia and migration of youth for employment
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Modi said that coordination between the Centre and the state was necessary for development and emphasised the need for a BJP “double-engine” government to implement central schemes effectively
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He alleged that under the TMC government, infiltrators have prospered and rioters and criminals have flourished, adding that the party’s politics is based on fear
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Addressing issues of governance and safety, Modi said that crimes against women had increased under the TMC rule and assured that accountability would be ensured and pending cases would be acted upon under BJP governance
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The 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4