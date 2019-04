April 9: PM Narendra Modi asked the first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to the Indian Air Force team that carried out the air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot and also to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The PM, speaking at a rally in Latur of Maharashtra, said, “Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot?” (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)