Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary
December 25, 2022 3:15:34 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
“Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people,” PM Modi tweeted today. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years. In photo: President Droupadi Murmu is seen paying her tributes to the former Prime Minister (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the late veteran BJP leader. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away in 2018 at the age of 93. Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Born in 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee became the first non-Indian National Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. In photo: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paying his tributes at Sadaiv Atal. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a Twitter post, said that Vajpayee was a beacon in public affairs and one who left a strong impact through his speech and personality. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya with her husband Ranjan Bhattacharya pay tributes. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)