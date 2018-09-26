From young Mizo activists, some food for thought!
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Aadhaar verdict: SC judgment historic; scheme helps govt save Rs 90k cr annually, says Arun Jaitley
- Robert Vadra on Rafale deal allegations: BJP rakes up my name every time it is cornered
- Congress to move SC for upholding passage of Aadhaar Act as money bill
- SportsAsia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan seamers on fire, Bangladesh top order in tatters
- West Bengal bandh LIVE : Bandh successful, claims BJP; calls it off two hours ahead of time
- EntertainmentKasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Who plays who in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's iconic show
- EntertainmentVirat Kohli's trailer that is not for a movie is hilarious
- EntertainmentTanushree Dutta: Nana Patekar has always been disrespectful towards women
- EntertainmentThese Avengers Infinity War Hindi clips are too good to be missed
- SportsPakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2018
- SportsDon't want to get fined: Dhoni on umpiring errors
- SportsKohli appreciates Anushka as his 'strength'
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A7 (2018): Five smartphones that can give it tough competition in India
- Supreme Court verdict: Aadhaar linking not compulsory for mobile number, digital wallets
- TechnologyFrom voice to video, why Indian languages are again Google's big focus
- LifestyleVirat Kohli receives Khel Ratna Awards; Anushka Sharma picks Sabyasachi for the event
Advertisement