Speaking after the Ekta Parade at the Statue of Unity, where paramilitary forces showcased their skills, PM Modi said, “While I was watching the Ekta Diwas parade by the paramilitary forces, images of the Pulwama attack crossed my mind. The slain soldiers were also from the paramilitary forces. The entire country had plunged into grief and mourning. But there were some who were not part of this grief. They were the ones questioning the attack and making accusations. They were searching for their own gains and political opportunity in that time of grief.” (Express photo by Aditi Raja)