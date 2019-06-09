Toggle Menu Sections
PM Modi pays tribute to Easter attack victims in Sri Lankahttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-easter-attack-victims-in-sri-lanka-5763770/

PM Modi pays tribute to Easter attack victims in Sri Lanka

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Sri Lanka after returning to power, and the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in which 250 people were killed in the Island nation.

Narendra Modi, Modi in Sri lanka, narendra modi in sri lanka photos, Maitripala Sirisena, Modi meets sirisena, India-Sri Lanka relations, Indian Ocean, India News, Modi Sri Lanka visit, Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday arrived in Sri Lanka, the second leg of his two-nation trip, where he will hold talks with President Maithripala Sirisena. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi, Modi in Sri lanka, narendra modi in sri lanka photos, Maitripala Sirisena, Modi meets sirisena, India-Sri Lanka relations, Indian Ocean, India News, Modi Sri Lanka visit, Indian Express

PM Modi being welcomed to Sri Lanka by his counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.(Twitter)

Narendra Modi, Modi in Sri lanka, narendra modi in sri lanka photos, Maitripala Sirisena, Modi meets sirisena, India-Sri Lanka relations, Indian Ocean, India News, Modi Sri Lanka visit, Indian Express

The prime minister is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of President Sirisena, who was recently in India to attend the new government’s swearing-in ceremony. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi, Modi in Sri lanka, narendra modi in sri lanka photos, Maitripala Sirisena, Modi meets sirisena, India-Sri Lanka relations, Indian Ocean, India News, Modi Sri Lanka visit, Indian Express

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Sri Lanka after returning to power, and the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in which 250 people were killed in the Island nation. (Twitter)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TBSE HS result 2019: Meet Tripura’s Shyamali Chakma, who passed class 12th along with her son
2 Rashid Khan is well, Afghani people are strong: Skipper Gulbadin Naib
3 The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sandeep Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia and Dutee Chand to share their inspiring journey