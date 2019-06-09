India News PM Modi pays tribute to Easter attack victims in Sri Lanka This is PM Modi’s first visit to Sri Lanka after returning to power, and the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in which 250 people were killed in the Island nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday arrived in Sri Lanka, the second leg of his two-nation trip, where he will hold talks with President Maithripala Sirisena. (Twitter) PM Modi being welcomed to Sri Lanka by his counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.(Twitter) The prime minister is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of President Sirisena, who was recently in India to attend the new government’s swearing-in ceremony. (Twitter) This is PM Modi’s first visit to Sri Lanka after returning to power, and the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in which 250 people were killed in the Island nation. (Twitter)