MUST READ
- Bye-election to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats today. Follow Bypolls Live Updates here
- In 5 cases since last yr, NCB used same panch witness
- Turn passport in, do not try to delay trial: Bombay HC sets bail terms for Aryan Khan
- Finance ministry approves 8.5% interest on PF deposits for FY 2020-21
- Karnataka gambling law: Ambit and the High Court challenge
- UP govt’s fake degrees probe puts two university VCs under scanner
- Before Modi, Indian PMs who called on the Pope, and Popes who visited India
- Opinion: Why Sardar Patel supported Partition?
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recovers ‘stick used to lynch two BJP leaders, driver’
- Puneeth Rajkumar, the beloved 'Power Star'
- PV Sindhu enters semifinals, Lakshya Sen exits from French Open
PM Modi holds tete-a-tete with Pope Francis at VaticanUpdated: October 30, 2021 5:37:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Sports'Attacking someone over religion is most pathetic': Kohli comes out in support of Shami
- PM Modi meets Pope Francis at Vatican, invites him to visit India
- EntertainmentAryan Khan walks out of jail, Shah Rukh Khan's fans welcome him at Mannat
- EntertainmentKatrina Kaif accuses Salman Khan of tardiness, he says 'qubool hai': Everything that happened on Bigg Boss 15 sets
- TrendingWatch: Rafael Nadal plays an adorable point against a 97-year-old tennis player
- Trending'Don't choose extinction': Dinosaur at UN urges world to act against climate change
- SportsLIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka
- SportsAttacking someone over religion is most pathetic: Virat Kohli
- OpinionIs India ready for a world where electric vehicles dominate transportation?
- How Pandya call will decide India's fate at World T20
- Lifestyle'My favourites are Nazma Aapi and Pados Wali Aunty': Saloni Gaur
- TechnologyHow Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage