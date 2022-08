3 / 7

Recollecting his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said he then used to say he wanted to create a “mini-Japan” in the state. “The feeling behind that (sentence) was to ensure that our guests from Japan get the feel of Japan. We made attempts to ensure that the companies of Japan and their people do not face any difficulty here (in Gujarat). We paid attention to small things,” Modi said. (Express Photo by Normal Harindran)