PM Modi makes nine appeals in Karnataka, urges millet consumption and healthy living
PM Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir at Mandya, a memorial dedicated to the late seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt
April 15, 2026 15:24 IST
April 15, 2026 15:24 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Mandya after inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir, a memorial dedicated to Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt (Source: Photo by PTI)
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PM Modi noted that the mutt was guided by nine ideals focused on public welfare and drew a parallel with collective responsibility for national development (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Prime Minister made his first appeal, urging people to save water and manage natural resources efficiently for long-term sustainability (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In his second appeal, PM Modi encouraged tree plantation under initiatives like ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ and stressed protecting Mother Earth (Source: Photo by PTI)
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PM Modi’s third appeal focused on cleanliness, calling it a shared responsibility across religious places, public spaces, villages, and cities (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In his fourth appeal, the Prime Minister promoted swadeshi and self-reliance, urging citizens to adopt Indian-made products and support domestic industries (Source: Photo by PTI)
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His fifth appeal encouraged people to travel within the country to explore and appreciate India’s cultural and natural diversity, promoting domestic tourism (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In his sixth appeal, PM Modi urged farmers to adopt natural farming, followed by calls for healthy eating, with an emphasis on traditional foods (Source: Photo by PTI)
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His eighth appeal focused on yoga, sports, and fitness, while the ninth emphasised the spirit of service as essential for the nation’s development (Source: Photo by PTI)