Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties
May 20, 2026 14:21 IST
May 20, 2026 14:21 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome Modi on his arrival in Italy during his official visit (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Modi interacted with members of the Indian community and watched cultural performances organised at his hotel in Rome (Source: Photo by PTI)
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During the interaction, the Prime Minister signed an autograph for a child who presented him with a portrait (Source: Photo by PTI)
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As Modi arrived in Rome in the last leg of his five-nation tour, Meloni posted a photo with him with a welcome note on X: “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, shortly after he landed in Rome on Tuesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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After dinner together, they visited the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation on varied subjects (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Colosseum is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of Rome. It is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Modi later shared photographs from the Colosseum visit on X and said he had the opportunity to meet Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the landmark site (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to formal talks with Meloni aimed at further strengthening India-Italy ties and boosting bilateral friendship (Source: Photo by PTI)