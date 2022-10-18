PM Modi at Interpol General Assembly: ‘In upholding diversity and democracy, India a case study for world’
October 18, 2022 10:07:07 pm
"The corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organised crime cannot have any safe haven," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inaugural session of Interpol’s 90th General Assembly in New Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
He added, "The police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders." (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal).
Representatives from 195 countries are participating in the three-day session that began Tuesday at Pragati Maidan. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The session will discuss strategies for international cooperation on terrorism, drug trafficking, international crime syndicates and child sex abuse offences. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
"Take the scale of India’s free, fair and massive elections... About 2.3 million police personnel are deployed to help with the elections. In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world,” PM Modi said. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Extolling the virtues of India’s democracy and its diversity, Modi said the Indian police had a tough task implementing more than 900 national and around 10,000 state laws. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Underlining that a safe and secure world is shared responsibility, the PM said, “It is no longer enough that terrorism is fought only in the physical space. It is now spreading its presence through online radicalisation and cyber threats... There is a need to further develop international strategies." (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)