PM Modi holds talks with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez
The Venezuelan acting president is accompanied by several ministers, including the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation
June 4, 2026 14:39 IST
June 4, 2026 14:39 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez focusing on boosting bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investment (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The two sides are looking at expanding energy cooperation, as New Delhi seeks to diversify its crude oil procurement amid supply disruptions from the West Asia crisis (Source: Photo by PTI)
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External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Venezuelan vice president landed in India on Wednesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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She is accompanied by several ministers, including the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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India was once a major processor of Venezuelan heavy crude, importing more than 4,00,000 barrels per day at peak levels, until sweeping US sanctions and rising compliance risks forcibly shut down purchases in 2020 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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New Delhi started purchasing crude oil from Venezuela after the sanctions were lifted following Maduro's capture (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Indian oil marketing companies significantly ramped up crude oil sourcing from Venezuela in the last few weeks largely due to the West Asia crisis (Source: Photo by PTI)