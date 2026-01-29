PM Modi hails President Murmu’s address, highlights India–EU trade deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of the Budget Session 2026 at Parliament, highlighting President Murmu’s address, India’s reform agenda, and the EU Free Trade Agreement
January 29, 2026 17:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the media at the Parliament House complex during the Budget Session 2026 (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
PM Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu’s address, saying it reflected the expectations and sentiments of the nation (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
He noted that the President’s address, delivered at the start of 2026, had conveyed guiding priorities for Members of Parliament. (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
The Prime Minister highlighted that the Budget Session marked the beginning of the second quarter of the 21st century and called the next 25 years crucial for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
He welcomed the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, calling it a step toward an ambitious India and urging manufacturers to benefit from new global markets (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
PM Modi urged Indian manufacturers to ensure quality while entering new international markets and said Indian goods could reach buyers across 27 EU countries at lower costs (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
The Prime Minister said the nation was moving from long-pending problems toward long-term solutions (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
He emphasized that the government focused on human-centric development and the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)
PM Modi also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation, noting that it marked a proud moment in India’s parliamentary history (Source: Photo by Anil Sharma)