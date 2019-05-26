India News After Lok Sabha win, PM Modi’s first visit to home state Gujarat Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him. The public meeting in Ahmedabad also saw a huge turnout of BJP supporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad Sunday evening. This was his first visit to his home state after BJP's landslide vistory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani welcomed him at the airport. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with Rupani and BJP president Amit Shah. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) PM Modi was felicitated by his party workers at BJP office. He also addressed a public meeting in Ahmedabad.(Express Photo: Javed Raja) Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him. The public meeting also saw a huge turnout of BJP supporters. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) PM Modi is slated to meet his mother Hiraba Modi in the evening. On Monday, he will also visit his constituency Varanasi to thank people for voting him to victory. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)