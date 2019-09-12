India News PM Modi’s gifts to be auctioned online, proceeds to go to Namami Gange The e-auction will be held on an online portal designed by the National Informatics Centre. The auction will be open to all and will be held from September 14 to October 3. A total of 2,772 gifts received by PM Narendra Modi from across the country will be put up for auction online from September 14 and the fund generated will be used for the Centre’s Namami Gange project, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Currently on display at Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Arts, the gifts include head gears, shawls, portraits and swords gifted by different organisations and CMs. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The e-auction will be held on an online portal designed by the National Informatics Centre. The auction will be open to all and will be held from September 14 to October 3. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) At a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, a portrait of Modi done on silk and gifted by couturier and the owner of Seematti textiles Beena Kannan has been tagged as the most expensive item. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The base price of the objects ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Prahlad Patel said that the items up for auction which are being displayed at NGMA will be changed every 15 days. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) In the January auction, over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long exercise and around 4,000 bidders participated. The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange project. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)