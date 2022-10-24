In Photos: PM Narendra Modi’s Diwali celebrations with Armed Forces personnel in Kargil
October 24, 2022 9:06:18 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil Monday to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and said the “induction of women in armed forces will boost our strength”. (PTI)
PM Modi lays a wreath to pay homage to martyred soldiers during his visit. (PTI)
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. (PTI)
PM Modi addressed the soldiers as his family. ”There has been no war with Pakistan where Kargil has not unfurled the victory flag. A nation is safe when its border is secure, economy strong and society full of confidence,” he said. (PTI)
The Prime Minister also recalled his 1999 visit to this frontier region, when the Indian military had "crushed the hood of terror," when he addressed the armed forces here on Deepavali.(PTI)
Recalling his visit to the frontier region after the 1999 conflict, the PM said, “In Kargil, our armed forces had crushed the hood of terror and people still remember the Diwali that was celebrated back then.” (PTI)
PM offers sweets to Armed Forces personnel during Diwali celebrations. (PTI)
PM Modi added, “decisive battle against corruption is on and the corrupt, however strong they may be, will not be spared.” (PTI)