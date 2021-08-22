Must Read
- Sunday Story: 5 days, 4 nights in Kabul
- Forced to flee their villages for revolt against a caste custom in Puri, Dalit families head back
- Blending Mandal and Kamandal, Kalyan Singh rose like a meteor — to fade like one
- Opinion | Tavleen Singh writes: The Taliban are terrorists
- Simranjeet Singh: Dribbler on the roof
- IAF flight with 168 people from Kabul lands at Hindon airbase
- Watch: Afghan MP Narinder Singh Khalsa, among those evacuated from Kabul, breaks down
- How Rupert Murdoch set 'crore' as the KBC prize money
- Vikram Batra's parents say Shershaah 'well made', open up about Dimple Cheema: 'Said she would live with his memories'
PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh pay tributes to former UP CM Kalyan SinghAugust 22, 2021 6:00:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 20 dead in 7 days of evacuation at Kabul airport: NATO diplomat
- Govt summons Infosys CEO to explain glitches in I-T e-filing portal
- EntertainmentVikram Batra's parents say Shershaah 'well made', open up about Dimple Cheema: 'Said she would live with his memories'
- EntertainmentKGF 2 to release in theatres on this date, Yash and Sanjay Dutt hype up the much-anticipated action film
- TrendingAustralian teen gets $20,000 from Doritos for finding 'unique', puffy chip in Nacho pack
- TrendingHappy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Netizens celebrate day with hilarious memes
- SportsSimranjeet Singh: Dribbler on the roof
- SportsSS Hakim, 1960 Rome Olympian and national football coach, dies aged 82
- OpinionState of ‘the state of the nation’
- A Quixplained on the Afghanistan crisis
- LifestyleReset these hormones for an optimal fat loss
- TechnologyAsus TUF Gaming F15 (2021) review: A delightful gaming laptop