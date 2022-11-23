On campaign trail in Gujarat, Modi attacks ‘corrupt’ model of Congress
November 23, 2022 6:46:33 pm
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday addressed a public rally in Mehsana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan, "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat), has been a "roaring hit" as over 34 lakh people participated in the campaign, reported PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mehsana district is emerging as a centre of tremendous revolution as north Gujarat is developing into a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in the world and it will create a major opportunity for the youths of the region.
(Express Photo Nirmal Harindran)
Addressing an election rally, Modi also attacked the "corrupt" model of opposition Congress party, highlighting that in the past 20 years, the BJP has ushered in the "era of light" ending the "era of darkness".
(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Modi's native district Mehsana has total six assembly constituencies —Unjha, Mehsana, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi and Vijapur.
(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
In his around 35-minute speech, Modi specifically addressed the youths saying that the BJP-led governments in Gujarat have developed the state from abhav (scarcity) during the Congress years to prabhav (influence).
(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented a memento during the campaign in Mehsana.