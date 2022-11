1 / 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bengaluru to unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda, credited to be the city’s founder, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport, which was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. He also flagged off two trains, South India’s first Vande Bharat Express, and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)