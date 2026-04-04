PM Modi assures no seat cut for South, pushes women’s quota
Modi's statement came after Congress targeted the BJP by raising the delimitation issue, arguing that the southern states, which have effectively controlled their populations, should not be "punished" with fewer parliamentary seats
April 4, 2026 20:02 IST
April 4, 2026 20:02 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an NDA Assembly election rally on Thursday, outlining key legislative priorities and responding to concerns over Lok Sabha seat allocation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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During his address, Modi clarified that no Lok Sabha seats would be reduced in South Indian states that have effectively controlled population growth (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He stated that the total number of Lok Sabha seats would instead be increased, ensuring that all states benefit without penalising those with lower population growth (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Prime Minister announced that Parliament’s session had been extended from April 16 to 18 to take up crucial legislative business, including amendments linked to women’s reservation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which had adjourned earlier, were scheduled to reconvene during this period to deliberate on increasing the strength of the Lower House from 543 to 816 seats (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Modi emphasised that the proposed expansion would safeguard representation for southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to concerns over delimitation, with assurances that states which have controlled population growth would not face any reduction in representation (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Highlighting the government’s broader agenda, Modi reiterated the commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies from 2029, while underscoring ongoing efforts toward women’s empowerment through welfare and entrepreneurship initiatives (Source: Photo by PTI)