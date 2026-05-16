PM Modi addresses Indian community in The Hague, highlights India’s global rise
Modi praised India's start-up ecosystem, saying India has the third-largest start-up network in the world
May 16, 2026 17:30 IST
May 16, 2026 17:30 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He said India is “dreaming big,” with youth aspirations reaching new heights, stressing that the country sought the best and fastest transformation across sectors (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Highlighting India’s transformation, the Prime Minister noted the successful hosting of major global events, including the AI Summit and the G20 Summit (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He stated that India’s approach to global engagement had become a defining feature of its national character rather than isolated events (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He further underlined India’s expanding start-up ecosystem, noting that the country had the world’s third-largest start-up network (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Indian Prime Minister said Indian start-ups were increasingly active in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence, and space technology (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He added that India’s aspirations now extended beyond its borders, including ambitions to host the Olympics, strengthen manufacturing, lead in green energy, and emerge as a global growth engine (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He recalled that India had only four unicorns in 2014, while the number had grown to nearly 125 active unicorns (Source: Photo by PTI)
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PM Modi noted increasing voter participation and enthusiasm in recent state assembly elections, highlighting rising democratic engagement across the country (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy (Source: Photo by PTI)