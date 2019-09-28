India News Hindu devotees perform Pitru Paksha at Banganga in Walkeshwar Hindu Devotees perform Pitru Paksha rituals to pay homage to ancestors at Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar on Saturday. Hindu devotees performed Pitru Paksha rituals to pay homage to ancestors at Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar on Saturday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Devotees got their hair and beard shaved prior to Pitru Paksha rituals. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) The 16-day period of Pitra Paksha ends Saturday. Hindus consider the day as auspicious as it starts the countdown for the upcoming Durga Puja. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) The period of Pitra Paksha falls on the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, it was from September 14 onwards. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) This practice is also widely known as Pitru Pakshya, Pitri Pokkho, Mahalaya Paksha and Sola Shraddha. The rituals performed during this period are termed as Shraddha. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Devotees believe that doing the Shraddha rites will ensure their ancestors find peace in heaven. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) The scripture Garuda Purana reads: "There is no salvation for a man without a son". (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) It is believed that auspicious events should not be planned or conducted during this period. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) This time period is considered unholy, according to Hindu religion.(Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) They believe that on this day, Goddess Durga began her journey from Mount Kailash along with her children to return to the planet. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Mahalaya kickstarts the festivities of Durga Puja. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)