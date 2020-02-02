3 / 6

Terming the questions being raised on the legality of the Kerala government’s legislative and legal challenge to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) an orchestrated campaign, Vijayan said that not only is his government’s move Constitutionally valid but that other state governments too, taking a cue from Kerala, have rejected the CAA and called for its repeal. After Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal also passed resolutions to scrap CAA. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)