Picture This: Akhilesh’s march to Amarinder’s move, what made news in politics today
Updated: September 19, 2022 9:59:56 pm
Akhilesh Yadav, along with other SP MLAs and leaders holding placards, sat on a dharna near the barricading and held a mock Assembly session at 11 am in Lucknow. The SP leader and his supporters were prevented from marching further. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Members of the Samajwadi Party also observed a two-minute silence in honour of sitting and former MLAs who passed away recently, similar to how it is done in the Legislative Assembly. (PTI)
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Monday joined the BJP, while merging his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party. (PTI)
Former Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh and others join BJP in presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiran Rijiju at BJP head office in Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with a Sikh delegation at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in a snake boat race exhibition in Punnamada Lake of Kerala, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Gandhi is in Kerala for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo: Twitter/INC)
BJP MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul (L) during a press conference after voting against the resolution against excessive interference by the Central agencies, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal CPI(M) Secretary Mohd Salim with supporters at a protest rally against alleged corruption in TMC government at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets former prime minister HD Devegowda at his residence on Monday. (Express photo by Kiran Parashar)