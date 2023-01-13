Sharad Yadav was the bridge between Bihar and national politics for a long time, and between the state’s two top leaders, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Post his entry in national politics, he emerged as one of the champions of socialist and backward politics who maintained relations with leaders across the political spectrum. In this picture, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are seen after an all-party meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi in 2016. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)