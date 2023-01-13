4 / 10

Bihar was Sharad Yadav's political home. In fact, he was one of the few who had been instrumental in installing Lalu Prasad as Chief Minister of Bihar in 1990. He was also the one who got the Samata Party of George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar to merge with his Janata Dal (U), making it a bigger political identity and eventually a partner of the BJP after the 2005 Bihar Assembly elections. He is seen in this picture with Lalu, in 2022. (Express Archive)