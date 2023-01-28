Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens has a new name now: Amrit Udyan
Updated: January 28, 2023 20:48 IST
In view of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been given a common name — the “Amrit Udyan”. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The gardens will open to the public on January 31. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Spread over 15 acres, the grounds drew their name from the fact that they were laid out in the style of gardens built by the Mughals in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as around the Taj Mahal. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's website, which describes the gardens as “the soul of the Presidential Palace”, miniature paintings of India and Persia were an inspiration behind the design of the garden. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges in the gardens. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Defined by its rectilinear layouts, divided in four equal sections, these gardens can be found across lands previously ruled by the Mughals. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The Mughals were known to appreciate gardens. In Babur Nama, Babur says that his favourite kind of garden is the Persian charbagh style (literally, four gardens). (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Though the layout of the garden was in place by 1917, the planting was taken up only in 1928-29. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The gardeners of the Rashtrapati Bhavan have kept alive the tradition of nurturing the defining feature of the gardens — the multitude of rose varieties. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
They include Adora, Mrinalini, Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Scentimental, Oklahoma (also called Black Rose), Black Lady, Blue Moon and Lady X. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
There are also roses named after personalities: Mother Teresa, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Abraham Lincoln, Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Queen Elizabeth — not to forget Arjun and Bhim. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Now collectively called Amrit Udyan, the gardens will be open to the public from January 31 to March 26, barring Mondays and the Holi festival on March 8. This year, the gardens will have tulips of 12 varieties. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)