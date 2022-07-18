MPs, MLAs cast votes to elect the 15th President of IndiaUpdated: July 18, 2022 12:58:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ‘Gabbar Singh strikes again’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at GST rate hikes
- PM Modi urges MPs to hold intense debates as Lok Sabha meets for Monsoon Session
- EntertainmentLust Stories: Bhumi Pednekar's silent roar of a performance in Zoya Akhtar's short film remains her finest work
- EntertainmentWhen Dimple Kapadia said Rajesh Khanna was 'misunderstood': 'We may have separated but...'
- TrendingYouth's 'Shaktiman' stunt on top of a moving truck ends disastrously, watch video
- TrendingGoogle Doodle celebrates German music composer and physicist Oskar Sala's 112 birth anniversary
- SportsHardik Pandya provides balance to India, and breathing space for out-of-form batters like Virat Kohli
- SportsIND vs ENG: 18 till I die - then Pant goes bonkers
- OpinionIn the late Jagat Mehta’s vision lies a lesson for the India of today
- Why Spotify, iTunes have removed Jackson songs
- LifestyleAmid rising traffic and pollution levels, can carpooling be the future of commuting in India?
- TechnologyWeb3 has a huge gender disparity problem despite talk of inclusivity