Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi with pomp and grandeur after pandemic-gapUpdated: August 20, 2022 2:41:47 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
- CitiesBJP hits back at AAP after Sisodia's remark: 'Govt of freebies and drunkards'
- EntertainmentVariety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'
- EntertainmentLaal Singh Chaddha sees some hope in international market, worldwide collection crosses Rs 100 cr mark
- Trending‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video
- TrendingSachin Tendulkar recalls childhood memory as he visits PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Watch
- SportsIND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
- SportsSports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?
- OpinionIndia@75: The Waning
- ExplainedWhy is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
- LifestyleSatisfy your sweet tooth with Deepika Padukone's choco-chip cookies; recipe inside
- TechnologyChromecast with Google TV review: Easy viewing