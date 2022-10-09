As rains continue in Delhi through weekend, waterlogging chokes roads of city
October 9, 2022 2:16:45 pm
Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed rain on Sunday as well, with several parts of the area receiving showers through Saturday night and early morning. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Incessant rain also brought down temperatures, with the minimum temperature, recorded in the morning settling at 19.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Light rainfall is likely to continue on Monday and very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Waterlogging at the Gazipur fruit and vegetable market owing to the incessant rains. (PTI Photo)
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across the city. (PTI Photo)
Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded heavy rain in the 24 hours between October 8 and October 9 (8.30 am), with 74.3 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, 87.2mm at Lodhi Road, and 85.2mm at Ayanagar.
The traffic control room received four calls of waterlogging from Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Maharani Bagh to Kilokari and Jhandewalan roundabout on Panchkuiyan Road, it said in a statement. (PTI Photo)
With strong winds and rainfall, the air quality in Delhi has fared well over the past two days. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)