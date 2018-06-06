7 / 9

The IMD has predicted that the country is expected to receive 97% rainfall of the Long Period Average (LPA). The monsoon is considered normal if the average rainfall is between 96 to 104 per cent, anything less than 90 per cent of LPA is termed a ‘deficient’ monsoon, and 90-96 per cent of the same is considered ‘below normal’. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)