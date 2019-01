The idea for the proposed 'Wonders of the World' theme park near the Sarai Kale Khan Interstate Bus Terminus was born thanks to a Bollywood film, a top official of SDMC told PTI. "In Bollywood film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', Kota's Wonders of the World Park has been featured. We saw the scene and it triggered an idea. So, we sent a team to Kota to examine it, so as to replicate it," said South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)