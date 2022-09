7 / 7

Roughly a week after Mahalaya, the Durga Puja festivities begin. People believe that on this day, Goddess Durga officially begins her journey from Mount Kailash — where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva — to her maternal home on Earth with her four children, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati for the four-day long Durga Puja festitivies. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)