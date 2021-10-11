MUST READ
- Explained: Why launch of Indian Space Association is significant
- As Shillong's Punjabi lane residents protest relocation decision, govt says doing 'due diligence'
- Nobel Prize 2021: Here's the full list of winners, and why they won
- 'As elder partner, I should have picked up the phone to talk to Mahesh when things weren’t so great': Leander Paes
- Amitabh Bachchan terminates contract with pan masala brand, returns fee
- House of Secrets The Burari Deaths review
That Pujo feeling: Cities across country celebrate Durga PujaUpdated: October 11, 2021 11:12:37 pm
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Ajay Mishra not to resign till police finds evidence against him: BJP sources
- J&K: Five Army personnel killed in encounter in Poonch
- EntertainmentKBC and reinvention of a superstar: How Amitabh Bachchan changed the game
- EntertainmentFilms, people who made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar: The 'angry young man' who defined the 1970s
- TrendingHere's why netizens are sharing their pictures with #AlbumCover
- TrendingMS Dhoni fans celebrate with memes after CSK enters the Indian Premier League final
- SportsIPL Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat RCB by 4 wickets to enter Qualifier 2
- Sports'As elder partner, I should have picked up the phone to talk to Mahesh when things weren’t so great': Leander Paes
- OpinionOpposition parties must assert civic nationalism against narrow, intolerant nationalism
- Link between inflation concerns, Nobel in Economics
- LifestyleMalaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Divya Khosla turn showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
- Technology5 products we expect to see at Apple's next fall hardware event
Advertisement