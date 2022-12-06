Hues of ‘friendship’ & ‘well-wishes’: PAU hosts chrysanthemum show to honour Bhai Vir Singh
Updated: December 6, 2022 10:02:36 pm
Updated : December 6, 2022 10:02:36 pm
1 / 7
The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Tuesday held the two-day the 25th Chrysanthemum flower show on the premises of Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium, PAU, Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
2 / 7
The show is organised annually in memory of renowned Punjabi litterateur Bhai Vir Singh Ji, known for his ample love for flowers. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
3 / 7
Dr Ranjit Singh, a floriculture expert, called upon nature lovers, amateurs, educational institutions and general public to visit the Chrysanthemum Show and enjoy the rich feast.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
4 / 7
Speaking on the significance of Chrysanthemums , Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of PAU said these flowers have long been associated with friendship and well-wishes, and have various religious and cultural relevance across communities. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
5 / 7
The event showcased various hues of Chrysanthemums. There were more than 150 different chrysanthemum types in over 3,000 pots, which were arranged in several categories.
(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
6 / 7
Many of the spectators didn't spare any opportunity to click photographs of the floral event. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
7 / 7
After the inauguration, the plants were made available for sale at Rs 100 per pot. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)