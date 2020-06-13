6 / 7

The passing out parade of 28 cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme was held on Saturday at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune. The parade was reviewed by CME Commandant Lieutenant General PP Malhotra. Cadet Rahul Chaube won the coveted General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command gold medal, while the silver and bronze medals went to Vivek Kumar and Satender Pal respectively. (Source: Twitter/ADG PI Indian Army)