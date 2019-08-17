India News Parsis celebrate New Year in Mumbai Parsis in India, known to be the single largest group of the Zoroastrian religious community, celebrate the Persian New Year on August 17. Zorastrians in Mumbai celebrate Parsi New Year at Kapawala Agiary in Tardeo on Saturday.(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Parsis in India, known to be the single largest group of the Zoroastrian religious community, celebrate the Persian New Year on August 17. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Mostly celebrated by people in regions like the USA, the Middle-East and Pakistan, in India the festival is prominently celebrated in regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat, where it is also a regional holiday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The Parsis or the Persians, include Iranis who migrated to the then Gujarat region (now a part of which is in Pakistan) when Persia was invaded by Islamic armies in the seventh century. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) People in India and Pakistan follow the Shahenshahi calendar, while the Iranian calendar across the world marks the Persian New Year on the spring equinox. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The Shahenshahi calendar does not take into account leap years and as a result of which, the Parsi New Year is celebrated in India and Pakistan about 200 days after it is celebrated across the world on March 21.(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)