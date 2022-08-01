A day in Parliament: MPs debate, protest and walk outAugust 1, 2022 11:12:02 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'No question of India going into recession': Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament
- 5G Spectrum auction: Govt earns over Rs 1.5 lakh crore; Jio top bidder
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops, notes some actors 'give their money back' after film fails
- EntertainmentAamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'
- TrendingMeet Meerab: A woman food delivery agent in Pakistan
- Trending'War-life balance’: Ukrainian rescuer proposes to partner amid siren wails
- SportsCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates
- SportsWest Indies vs India 2nd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Updates
- OpinionOn food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
- ExplainedExplained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?
- LifestyleGoing on a vacation? Here's how to make sure you do not gain weight
- TechnologyAmazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that's tough