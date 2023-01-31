Parliamentarians meet and greet on opening day of Budget session
January 31, 2023 20:58 IST
January 31, 2023 20:58 IST
1 / 12
The Budget session began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. (PTI)
2 / 12
“By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity, she said. (PTI)
3 / 12
We have to build an India that will be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties.” President Murmu said. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
4 / 12
The session will extend till April 6 and have 27 sittings over 66 days with a recess from February 14 to March 12. (PTI)
5 / 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said amid global economic turmoil, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
6 / 12
The finance minister has held several rounds of discussions with various stakeholders, and final touches are being given to the Union Budget for 2023-24 which will be unveiled in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2023. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
7 / 12
India’s economy is poised to do better in the remainder of this decade, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said while addressing the media Tuesday. (PTI)
8 / 12
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI)
9 / 12
The Survey said that India’s economy will grow 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% in the current fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22. (PTI)
10 / 12
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget tomorrow. Expectations are high that she will meet the demands of all stakeholders, including the common man who is reeling under the price rise. (PTI)
11 / 12
India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the pre-Budget Economic Survey stated. It also mentioned that the current account deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated and that the Rupee may come under pressure. (PTI)
12 / 12
“6.8 per cent inflation for the current fiscal is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Borrowing cost may remain ‘higher’ for a longer period and entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle,” it added. (PTI)