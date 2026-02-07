Pappu Yadav arrested in 31-year-old case after late-night standoff at Patna home
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by Patna Police in a 31-year-old case following a court-issued warrant for non-appearance in trial proceedings
February 7, 2026 15:11 IST
Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday night in connection with a 1995 case registered at Gardanibagh police station (Source: Photo by PTI)
The arrest followed a prolonged standoff at his Mandiri residence, where police teams and his supporters remained engaged in tense exchanges for several hours (Source: Photo by PTI)
Police said the arrest was made on the basis of a court-issued warrant after the MP failed to appear in trial proceedings despite repeated summons (Source: Photo by PTI)
The case pertains to allegations of cheating and misuse of a rented property, filed by complainant Vinod Bihari Lal, who alleged the premises were converted into a political office (Source: Photo by PTI)
Yadav returned to Patna from Delhi around 11 pm after the Lok Sabha session, shortly before a large police contingent arrived at his residence to execute the warrant. (Source: Photo by PTI)
During the standoff, some supporters climbed onto police vehicles and raised slogans, while Yadav alleged the arrest was politically motivated (Source: Photo by PTI)
He claimed only property-related papers were shown to him and requested house arrest for the night, but police maintained immediate custody was required under the warrant (Source: Photo by PTI)
After being taken into custody around midnight, Yadav was taken for medical examination at IGIMS and later brought to PMCH on a stretcher on Saturday morning (Source: Photo by PTI)