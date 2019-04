We meet Yamuna Dopa, 27, in her village at Kundachapada, she recounts how she almost lost her son Pramod, 2, about a year ago. With no fixed income source, she and her husband had left the village for work. When they returned, Pramod was undernourished and weak.“We’d to admit him to a hospital,” she added. Fortunately for her, Pramod responded to treatment and has now made full recovery. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)