Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar's wife receiving the Padma Bhushan (posthumous) from President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi. Among the 112 awardees, 21 of the awardees were women, 11 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI; there were three posthumous awardees and one transgender person. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)