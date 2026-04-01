Owaisi debuts bengal campaign with AJUP, signals long-term alliance till 2029 polls
MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeted CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi, alleging that both of them did not want independent Muslim leaders to rise in West Bengal
April 1, 2026 18:59 IST
April 1, 2026 18:59 IST
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Asaduddin Owaisi addressed his first rally in West Bengal alongside Humayun Kabir at Nowda in Murshidabad district on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a joint campaign (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The public meeting, organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, drew a large crowd, signalling the alliance’s attempt to establish a foothold in the state (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The rally assumed significance as the newly formed AJUP prepared to make its electoral debut in the upcoming Assembly polls, while AIMIM sought to expand its presence after contesting six seats in the 2021 elections without success (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Owaisi highlighted AIMIM’s recent electoral gains in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats in the state Assembly, positioning the Bengal campaign as part of a broader regional strategy (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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He announced that the AIMIM-AJUP alliance would extend beyond the Assembly elections and continue into the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, outlining a long-term political partnership (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Addressing the gathering, Asaduddin Owaisi emphasised the need for political change and greater representation for Muslims in West Bengal’s governance (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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He traced the political history of the state, pointing to successive governments led by the Congress, the Left Front and the All India Trinamool Congress, and indicated that the community had not seen proportional socio-economic progress (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Raising concerns over employment, he referred to migration of youth from districts like Murshidabad and Malda in search of work, underscoring economic challenges faced by the region (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Humayun Kabir, addressing the rally, pointed to growing dissatisfaction among minority voters and criticised TMC leadership, including Abhishek Banerjee, while projecting a strong electoral challenge in Naoda (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The AIMIM-AJUP alliance announced plans to contest 182 seats in the 294-member Assembly, entering the electoral fray amid signs of churn in minority voting patterns (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)