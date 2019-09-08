India News Our ocean of waste: Turning the tide on plastic pollution The call for a mass movement came days after PM Modi’s Independence Day’s address in which he had urged people to shun ‘single-use’ plastic to protect the environment. PM Modi recently urged people to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year as a day to make India plastic-free and exhorted municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come up with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali. The call for a mass movement came days after Modi’s Independence Day’s address in which he had urged people to shun ‘single-use’ plastic to protect the environment. In pic: These plastic bottles might be comfortable for a moment but proving to be disastrous for the generations to come, at a junk yard on the outskirts of Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) India ranks number three in terms of plastic fibres found in a sample of tap water – 82.4 per cent of tap water sampled contained over 4 plastic fibres per 500 ml, according to a study by the University of Newcastle, Australia, and published by the World Wildlife Foundation this year. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The environmental harm caused by plastic has been the subject of international research and government reports over the years. (Express photo: ritesh Shukla) As per the 2017-18 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report, Uttar Pradesh generated 2.06 lakh TPA (tonnes per annum) plastic waste and had 16 unregistered manufacturing/recycling units. In pic: Waste plastic spread next to Yamuna river near Usmanpur in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Gujarat had 2.6 lakh TPA of plastic waste generated and zero unregistered manufacturing/recycling units. In pic: Kolkata students staging a demo against Plastic Pollution on July 19, 2019, in front of the Academy of Fine Arts. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Worldwide, 75 per cent of all plastic produced is waste, and 87 per cent of this is leaked into the environment. (Express photo: Partha Paul)