On India-US trade deal, LoP Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi has ‘sold the nation’
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that India had “buckled on tariffs, handed over our data, given up control over digital trade rules”.
February 11, 2026 15:54 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi targeted the government during the Budget Session, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “fully surrendering” to the United States over the India-US trade deal (Source: Photo by PTI)
Gandhi described the situation as “tragic,” claiming the future of 1.4 billion Indians had been compromised to protect the BJP’s financial framework, which he alleged was under scrutiny in the US (Source: Photo by PTI)
He asserted that Prime Minister Modi would not have signed the deal under normal circumstances, alleging external pressure influenced the decision (Source: Photo by PTI)
“When you choke, you see fear in the eyes,” Gandhi said in the House, claiming he saw that fear in the Prime Minister’s expression (Source: Photo by PTI)
The Congress leader argued that no Indian Prime Minister would agree to such a deal unless placed under a “chokehold,” calling it an unprecedented concession (Source: Photo by PTI)
Gandhi claimed India had compromised on tariffs, surrendered control over national data, and weakened its digital trade regulations under the agreement (Source: Photo by PTI)
He further alleged that the deal eliminated data localisation, allowed unrestricted data flow to the US, avoided source code disclosure, and granted a 20-year tax holiday (Source: Photo by PTI)
Calling data India’s most valuable asset, Gandhi said it had been handed over, warning of long-term consequences for national sovereignty (Source: Photo by PTI)
He also raised concerns about the impact on Indian farmers, the textile industry, and energy security, alleging the country’s domestic sectors were left vulnerable (Source: Photo by PTI)
Concluding his remarks, Gandhi said an INDIA bloc government would negotiate with the US as an equal partner, prioritising Indian data, energy independence, farmer protection, and national dignity (Source: Photo by PTI)