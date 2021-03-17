3 / 6

"If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said, and called for quick and decisive steps to stop it. Urging chief ministers to ramp up testing and put in place other measures, he noted that many tier 2 and 3 cities, which were earlier seen as "safe zones" due to low spread of the infection, were now witnessing a rise in positive cases. (PTI Photo)