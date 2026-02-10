Omar Abdullah pushes revival of key J&K water projects post Indus treaty suspension
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said long-stalled Chenab and Tulbul water projects may now move forward after the Indus Water Treaty was put in abeyance
February 10, 2026 16:27 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said work on two long-pending water projects could soon begin following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) (Source: Photo by PTI)
The proposed projects include lifting water from the Chenab river near Akhnoor to supply Jammu city and reviving the Tulbul Navigation Barrage to regulate Jhelum river waters in Kashmir (Source: Photo by PTI)
Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly that these projects were earlier stalled due to restrictions imposed under the Indus Water Treaty (Source: Photo by PTI)
He said funding proposals submitted to the Asian Development Bank were not cleared because of treaty-related constraints (Source: Photo by PTI)
With the treaty now in abeyance, Abdullah said the J&K government is working with the Government of India to restart the Tulbul Navigation Project near Sopore and the Chenab Water Supply Scheme (Source: Photo by PTI)
Responding to BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma, he said Jammu’s water demand must be planned for the next 30–40 years, as current water supply systems are insufficient (Source: Photo by PTI)
The Tulbul Navigation Project, launched in the early 1980s to regulate water flow near Wular Lake and improve navigation and power generation, was halted in 1987 following Pakistan’s objections (Source: Photo by PTI)
The Chenab Water Supply Scheme aims to address Jammu’s rising water needs, as the existing supply from the Tawi river is failing to meet demand from the city’s growing population (Source: Photo by PTI)