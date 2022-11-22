Dew drops on grass on a cold winter morning in Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A thick layer of smog engulfs the city of Ajmer. (PTI Photo)
Tourists at snow-covered Dhauladhar mountain range near Rohtang pass after snowfall, near Manali. (PTI Photo)
Sun rays are seen early in the morning as temperatures drop in New Delhi, on Monday. The minimum temperature in Delhi can reach below 10 degrees celsius in the coming week, the IMD predicts. (Express Photo)
Migratory birds fly above the Narmada river during a foggy winter morning, at Gwarighat in Jabalpur, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Tourists visit Sissu valley after fresh snowfall, in Lahaul & Spiti district, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
People warm themselves with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
People wearing warm clothes visit the Taj Mahal during World Heritage Week 2022, in Agra, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A hazy Sunday morning at GMDC ground, Vastrapur as winter sets in in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)