Boundary wall collapses in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar society, four dead
Updated: September 20, 2022 2:53:50 pm
Four people died on the spot after a boundary wall in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday, the police said. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Firefighters as well as the police from the Sector 20 police station are at the spot. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
According to District Magistrate Suhas LY, “the Noida authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told the wall collapsed when labourers were pulling out the bricks." (PTI Photo)
"The incident will be probed. We have received reports of two deaths each at the District Hospital and the Kailash Hospital; which is being verified," he added. (PTI Photo)
“A rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here,” he also said. (PTI Photo)
Soon after the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed officials to swiftly carry out rescue operations. (PTI Photo)
Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the drain outside the society was being repaired at the request of the society when the incident occurred. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Rescue work going on at the site of the wall collapse. (PTI Photo)